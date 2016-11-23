ABUJA Nov 23 A draft budget framework for 2017
submitted to parliament by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
is based on unrealistic assumptions about oil production and the
currency exchange rate, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
Nigeria slid into recession in the second quarter for the
first time in 25 years , largely because oil price fell. Crude
oil sales account for 70 percent of government revenue.
The budget plans, which include spending a record 6.866
trillion naira ($22.57 billion) to pull Africa's biggest economy
out of recession, assume oil production of 2.2 million barrels a
day and an exchange rate of 290 naira to the U.S. dollar.
The framework must be approved by the Senate before the
final budget for next year is submitted.
"There's no doubt that the assumptions are not realistic.
Even in times of peace we cannot achieve 2.2 million barrels per
day," said Bukola Saraki, president of the Senate, the upper
house of parliament.
"Our responsibility is to work on it and do the right
thing," he said, adding that the spending plans would be
referred to Senate committees on finance, appropriation and
national planning to be reworked.
It could be months before a final budget is passed into law.
The 2016 budget became law in May after being delayed by several
weeks due to wrangling between the government and the Senate.
Attacks on energy facilities in the Niger Delta cut crude
production, which was 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) at the
start of 2016, by more than a third earlier this year.
But the oil minister earlier in November said production had
returned to 2.1 million bpd following a ceasefire observed by
many groups in the oil-producing region over the last few
months.
The naira has fallen to 305 to the U.S. dollar
since a peg holding it at 197 to the greenback was removed in
June after 16 months. The currency has hit record lows against
the dollar on the black market in the last few months.
Ahmed Lawal, a senator from the president's All
Progressives Congress (APC) party, said basing spending plans on
an exchange rate of 290 naira to the dollar was "not real" and
had a "serious effect on budget implementation".
Figures released by the statistics office on Monday showed
the recession had deepened with gross domestic product
contracting by 2.24 percent year-on-year in the third quarter -
worse than the 2.06 percent decline in the second quarter.
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Tom Heneghan)