ABUJA, April 27 Nigeria's upper house of parliament aims to pass the government's 2017 spending plan next week, Senate leader Ahmed Lawan said on Thursday.

Lawan said parliament had wanted to pass the budget in March and April but could not, adding that it was doing everything possible to make up the lost time.

"By next week ... we should be able to finish our own work and pass the budget to Mr. President to sign," he told reporters after a meeting with the president. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Edit by Larry King)