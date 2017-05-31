ABUJA May 31 Nigeria's presidency and lawmakers
are still in talks over the record 7.44 trillion naira ($24.45
billion) budget for 2017, a government official said on
Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the spending plans were
passed by the Senate.
The budget aims to drag the OPEC member, which has Africa's
biggest economy, out of a recession that was brought on by low
global oil prices that have slashed government revenues,
weakened the naira currency and caused chronic dollar shortages.
Both chambers of parliament agreed to a bigger budget than
the 7.298 trillion naira draft spending plan submitted by
President Muhammadu Buhari in December.
The budget must be signed by the president to become law.
Buhari is on medical leave in Britain for an unspecified ailment
and has handed power to his deputy Yemi Osinbajo, who would sign
the budget in Buhari's absence.
"There are ongoing consultations between the executive and
the legislature over the budget. Consultations have not been
concluded," said Ita Enang, senior special assistant to the
president on Senate matters, without giving details.
The Senate passed the budget on May 11.
Last year's budget, which was passed in May 2016, was
delayed for months due to disagreements between lawmakers and
the presidency over spending plans which cut the supply of
government money and deepened the economic crisis.
Gross domestic product in Nigeria, which is in its second
year of recession, shrank 0.52 percent year-on-year in the first
quarter.
($1 = 304.3500 naira)
(Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Catherine Evans)