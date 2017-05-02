FILE PHOTO - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks during his meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama at the United Nations General Assembly September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

LAGOS Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's health is not as poor as assumed, his wife said on Tuesday, trying to assuage growing concerns in the oil producer over her husband's ability to work.

Buhari, 74, did not attend a cabinet meeting last Wednesday, choosing to rest and work from home, his second consecutive absence from the weekly meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

"I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it's being perceived," his wife Aisha Buhari tweeted. "Meanwhile he carries out his responsibilities during this period."

She did not discuss what Buhari was suffering from, which officials have declined to reveal.

She said her husband was meeting the head of the state oil company NNPC and the justice minister on Tuesday night.

"I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband's health status," she wrote.

Buhari returned home in March after nearly two months' medical leave in Britain and said he would need more rest and health tests. Details of his medical condition were not disclosed.

His spokesman said on Thursday there was no need to worry about him, adding Buhari had gone through the worst period of his recovery in London.

Osinbajo, a lawyer who is seen as more business-friendly than Buhari, has played an active role in driving policy changes, chairing cabinet meetings during the president's medical leave.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Alexis Akwagyiram and Felix Onuah; Editing by James Dalgleish)