ABUJA Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday he had handed back work to President Muhammadu Buhari following the latter's return from medical leave in Britain.

"We just had a very long meeting ... basically trying to bring the president up to speed as to some of the things we have done while he was away‎," Osinbajo told reporters.

"By and large, practically everything I discuss fully with him and have his endorsement before we are able to go on and do anything at all," he added.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)