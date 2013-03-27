BRIEF-AmRest to acquire 51 pct of Restaurant Partner Polska
* Said on Saturday that it signed on March 31 an investment agreement (IA) with Germany-based Delivery Hero GmbH (Delivery Hero) and Restaurant Partner Polska Sp. z o.o. (RPP)
LAGOS, March 27 The Nigerian unit of beverage maker Cadbury said on Wednesday it grew its full year pre-tax profit by 9.10 percent to 5.51 billion naira ($34.80 million) in 2012, compared with 5.05 billion naira last year.
Cadbury said its turnover however declined to 33.55 billion naira from 34.11 billion naira during the same period last year.
The company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange it will pay a 0.5 naira per share dividend to shareholders. ($1 = 158.35 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
April 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,328 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson , British newspaper The Sunday Times said. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Virgi
* Said on Friday that it plans to change its resolution number 9 from Sept. 2016 regarding the company's share buyback program