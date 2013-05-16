BRIEF-Maxlinear- Exar must pay Maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 mln
* Maxlinear- Exar must pay maxlinear termination fee of $24.8 million & reimburse maxlinear’s expenses up to $3 million upon termination of merger agreement
LAGOS May 16 Cadbury Nigeria said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit rose 185 percent year-on-year to 1.67 billion Nigerian naira ($10.61 mln), compared with 587 million naira in the same period last year.
Cadbury, now part of Mondelez International Inc, said turnover grew 16 percent year-on-year to 8.36 billion naira in the first quarter, up from 7.19 billion in the same period a year ago.
LONDON, March 29 On the face of it, the first quarter of the year followed the 'risk on' script.
* Infosonics Corp - on March 24, 2017, co entered into eighth amendment to loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank