LAGOS May 16 Cadbury Nigeria said on Thursday its first quarter pretax profit rose 185 percent year-on-year to 1.67 billion Nigerian naira ($10.61 mln), compared with 587 million naira in the same period last year.

Cadbury, now part of Mondelez International Inc, said turnover grew 16 percent year-on-year to 8.36 billion naira in the first quarter, up from 7.19 billion in the same period a year ago.