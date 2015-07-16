UPDATE 1-Agri trader ADM's profit jumps on higher processing volumes
May 2 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a 47 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher oilseeds processing volumes.
LAGOS, July 16 Cadbury Nigeria posted first-half loss before tax of 250.7 million naira ($1.26 million), compared with a profit of 1.79 billion a year earlier, it said on Thursday.
Revenues at the food and confectionery maker declined 8 percent to 14.14 billion naira, it said in a statement, but did not provide a reason for the half-year loss.
($1 = 198.9000 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
May 2 Engine maker Cummins Inc reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales across its businesses.