LAGOS, April 28 Cadbury Nigeria said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.15 billion naira ($7.2 million), down 31 percent from 1.67 billion naira in the same period of last year.

The chocolate maker said turnover fell to 6.92 billion naira during the three month period, against 8.36 billion naira in the same quarter a year ago. ($1 = 160.8400 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)