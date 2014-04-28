UBS, BNP, RBS get subpoenas in U.S. treasuries probe -Bloomberg
May 1 U.S. federal prosecutors have subpoenaed several banks as part of a criminal investigation into possible manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
LAGOS, April 28 Cadbury Nigeria said on Monday its first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.15 billion naira ($7.2 million), down 31 percent from 1.67 billion naira in the same period of last year.
The chocolate maker said turnover fell to 6.92 billion naira during the three month period, against 8.36 billion naira in the same quarter a year ago. ($1 = 160.8400 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Keiron Henderson)
NEW YORK, May 1 Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.