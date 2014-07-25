BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to swing to profit in H1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 178.3 million yuan to 278.3 million yuan in H1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 121.2 million yuan year ago
LAGOS, July 25 Cadbury Nigeria said on Friday its half-year pretax profit fell to 1.79 billion naira ($11.1 mln), down 50 percent from 3.58 billion naira in the same period last year.
Turnover decreased by 12.1 percent to 15.32 billion naira during the six months to June 30, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jane Baird)
MUMBAI, May 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2017 April 2016 Pct change TOTAL SALES 151,215 126,569 19.5 DOMESTIC SALES 144,492 117,045 23.4 PASSENGER CARS 144,081 117,045 23.1 EXPORTS 6,723 9,524 -29.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)