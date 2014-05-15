(Adds details, quotes and background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS May 15 Nigerian oil services firm
Caverton plans to start the process of raising fresh equity by
the fourth quarter after its $197 million stock market listing
next Tuesday, the company's chief executive told Reuters on
Thursday.
Olabode Makanjuola said he wanted to diversify the capital
structure from debt, which is currently around 75 percent of its
capital base, by broadening the ownership base of the company.
He said the Caverton debt was secured by contracts with
multinational oil companies from where it generated cash flows.
"Most of our financing has been done via debt. In listing we
want to diversify our pipeline of capital," Makanjuola said in a
phone interview.
"We will be looking at or commencing the process of equity
capital raise in Q4."
Caverton, which provides marine and aviation services to
multinational oil companies including Shell, Total
and Addax, plans to list 3.35 billion
ordinary shares on the Nigerian bourse at 9.50 naira per
share.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Chief Executive Oscar Onyema
told Reuters in April that he expected more oil and gas listings
to follow the market debut in Lagos and London of Nigerian
company Seplat via a $500 million initial public
offering.
Nigerian IPOs dried up after a 2008 crash wiped more than 60
percent off the market's capitalisation. The index
has since recovered, gaining 35 percent in 2012 and 47 percent
in 2013, but new listings are still only trickling in.
Makanjuola said he wanted to double the size of Caverton's
marine business to around 40 percent of the overall business
over the next three to five years, adding that the aviation
business accounted for 80 percent now.
Caverton, which was set up 16 years ago, operates 18 vessels
and 22 helicopters and is diversifying into new markets within
the West Africa region.
