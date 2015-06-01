(Adds central bank comment)
ABUJA, June 1 Nigeria's anti-corruption body is
set to charge senior officials from the central bank and some
commercial lenders following their arrest in connection with an
alleged 8 billion naira ($40 million) currency fraud scheme, the
agency said on Monday.
The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) said six
central bank officials and 16 commercial bank staff accused of
currency theft and recirculating naira notes intended
for destruction would appear in court on Tuesday.
"Instead of carrying out the statutory instruction to
destroy the currency, they substituted it with newspapers neatly
cut to naira sizes and proceeded to recycle the defaced and
mutilated currency," the EFCC said in a statement.
It was unclear from the statement which of Nigeria's banks
were involved.
The announcement comes three days after President Muhammadu
Buhari was sworn in as leader of Africa's biggest economy and
top oil exporter. A crackdown on corruption was one of his
central election campaign pledges.
The Central Bank of Nigeria said the alleged fraud scheme
was uncovered last September when a routine audit revealed
irregularities in the southwestern city of Ibadan.
"The CBN has also conducted a nationwide audit of all 37
branches of the Bank and found that this was an isolated scheme
at Ibadan branch," it said in a statement on Monday.
The central bank regularly withdraws old or torn notes from
circulation to replace them with new ones. Officials said the
alleged scheme had no impact on money supply or inflation, which
has hovered around 8.7 percent since April.
The naira has lost 8.5 percent of its value since the start
of the year after sharp falls in the price of oil, Nigeria's
main export, forced the central bank into a de facto devaluation
in February in order to save its dwindling foreign reserves.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by
Alexis Akwagyiram and Leslie Adler)