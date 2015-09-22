(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Sept 22 Nigeria's central bank loosened
monetary policy on Tuesday by injecting liquidity into banks, in
a bid to stave off recession in Africa's biggest economy, which
has suffered as oil prices fell.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at
13 percent but cut banks' cash reserve ratio to 25 percent from
31 percent, a move that should allow them to lend more to
factories and businesses, Governor Godwin Emefiele said.
Africa's top oil exporter has been hit by a drop in oil
revenues, the main source of funds for the state budget and
imports of basic food items.
Many civil servants have not been paid for months, and
Nigerian companies have struggled to get dollars to pay
suppliers after the central bank imposed foreign exchange
restrictions.
"Having seen two consecutive quarters of slow growth, the
committee recognized that the economy could slip into recession
in 2016 if proactive steps were not taken to revive growth in
key sectors of the economy," Emefiele told reporters in Abuja.
He said the bank would stick to foreign currency curbs to
encourage local production of essential food items.
Liquidity on the interbank market has dried up since
authorities last week forced commercial banks to move government
revenue to a Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the central bank,
part of a drive by President Muhammadu Buhari to fight graft.
Buhari has said he wants to diversify the economy but has
faced criticism for failing to name a cabinet since taking
office on May 29, leaving the central bank to deal with
frustrated foreign share and bond investors.
JP Morgan is kicking Nigeria out of a key bond index, citing
a lack of liquidity and transparency in the currency market.
"No organisation has been exempted from the TSA," Emefiele
said, denying Nigerian press reports about alleged exemptions to
relieve the pain being felt by banks.
Emefiele said the banks were in good health despite the
deposit removals, whose volumes he declined to specify. Analysts
have estimated up to 1.2 trillion naira ($6.03 billion), or 10
percent of banking deposits, may be sucked out of the financial
system.
He said the bank had cut the reserve ratio to stimulate
growth amid falling industry output and rising unemployment.
Economic growth dropped to 2.35 percent in the second quarter
from 6.54 percent a year earlier.
The vote to cut the cash reserve requirement from 31 percent
was by seven to three votes of the monetary policy committee,
Emefiele said. The vote to leave its main rate unchanged was
unanimous.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
