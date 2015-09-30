LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria's central bank believes
there is sufficient liquidity in the country's banking system
although it is concerned that Africa's biggest economy is
slowing, its monetary policy director said on Wednesday.
Moses Tule said the bank's decision earlier this month to
cut the cash reserve ratio had injected 300
billion naira into the financial system.
He said there was enough liquidity in the banking system to
take up what foreign investors might sell after JP Morgan
removed Nigeria from its influential bond index.
