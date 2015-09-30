(Adds more quotes, politics, background)
LAGOS, Sept 30 Nigeria's central bank will
retain foreign currency controls because of concerns about
slowing growth, a senior bank official said on Wednesday as the
nation awaited a new cabinet.
President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the list of his
nominees for cabinet posts to the Senate for approval on
Wednesday, but the names were not immediately made public.
Foreign investors had criticised Buhari for failing to
appoint ministers since he took office on May 29, leaving the
central bank to deal alone with a hammering of the oil-dependent
economy.
Buhari will address the nation on Thursday, the presidency
said, without giving details.
Since his inauguration, a fall in vital oil revenues has
eroded public finances, weakening the national currency and
driving up the cost of food imports.
Growth was 2.35 pct in the second quarter year on year,
compared with 6.54 in the same quarter of 2014.
"We are concerned that we are having declining growth,"
Moses Tule, the central bank's monetary policy director, told
reporters.
He defended the bank's decision to impose currency controls
to preserve foreign reserves, which fell 23 percent in the year
to Sept. 23, central bank data showed.
"We have to protect the nation before we protect
businesses," Tule told a conference in Lagos where he came under
fire from executives complaining the dollar controls were
hurting their businesses.
Import duty collections fell 8.8 percent to 650.74 billion
naira ($3.3 billion) in the first nine months.
Tule said the bank's decision last week to cut the cash
reserve ratio to 25 percent from 31 percent had injected 300
billion naira into the financial system.
Prior to the move, liquidity on the interbank market had
dried up after banks were ordered to move government revenue to
a single account at the central bank, part of Buhari's
anti-graft drive.
JPMorgan is removing Nigeria from its emerging markets bond
index (GBI-EM), forcing funds tracking the index to sell
Nigerian bonds.
"There's sufficient liquidity in the Nigerian banking system
to take up whatever foreign investors may dump, so we are not
disturbed," said Tule.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said last week the
economy might slip into recession in 2016.
The central bank adjusted its exchange rate peg on Wednesday
to 196.95 naira against the dollar, from the 197 set in July -
the sixth adjustment since the introduction of tight controls on
the foreign exchange market in February.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
