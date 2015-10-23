LAGOS Oct 23 Nigeria will have to devalue the
naira and loosen monetary policy to stimulate Africa's biggest
economy hit by a plunge in oil prices, former central bank
governor Lamido Sanusi said on Friday, criticising the bank's
currency policy.
Sanusi was removed in 2010 after he raised concern that tens
of billions of dollars in oil revenues had not been remitted to
state coffers.
"It is wrong to think that you can keep the naira at a
certain level when the price of oil is falling without depleting
your reserves," Sanusi told CNBC television. "It does not speak
well of us to pretend that the naira is appropriately priced."
Central bank Governor Godwin Emefile has ruled out another
naira devaluation, saying repeatedly the currency was
"appropriately" priced despite a sharp fall of oil revenues
whacking public finances. Emefiele's has won backing from
President Muhammadu Buhari for his stance.
Sanusi, who is now the emir of Kano in Nigeria's Muslim
north, also criticised foreign currency restrictions imposed by
the central bank, which have frustrated local firms struggling
to get dollars.
He also said interest rates were too high. The central bank
let the main benchmark rate unchanged at 13 percent at its last
monetary policy meeting in September while cutting the banks'
cash reserve ratio to 25 percent from 31 percent.
"It's time to loosen monetary policy. We need to lower
interest rates otherwise we compound an exchange rate crisis for
businesses with high borrowing costs and declining demand,"
Sanusi said.
