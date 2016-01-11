ABUJA Jan 11 Nigeria's central bank governor
said on Monday that it would halt dollar sales to retail bureaux
de change operators and allow commercial banks to accept dollar
deposits.
"The Bank would henceforth discontinue its sales of foreign
exchange to BDCs (bureaux de change). Operators in this segment
of the market would now need to source their foreign exchange
from autonomous source," central bank governor Godwin Emefiele
told a press conference.
"The Bank would now permit commercial banks ... to begin
accepting cash desposits of foreign exchange from their
customers."
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Catherine Evans)