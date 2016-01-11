ABUJA Jan 11 Nigeria's central bank governor said on Monday that it would halt dollar sales to retail bureaux de change operators and allow commercial banks to accept dollar deposits.

"The Bank would henceforth discontinue its sales of foreign exchange to BDCs (bureaux de change). Operators in this segment of the market would now need to source their foreign exchange from autonomous source," central bank governor Godwin Emefiele told a press conference.

"The Bank would now permit commercial banks ... to begin accepting cash desposits of foreign exchange from their customers." (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Catherine Evans)