ABUJA Jan 11 Plunging oil prices have cut the
Nigerian central bank's foreign earnings to $1 billion monthly
from as much as $3.2 billion, the bank said on Monday.
Its foreign reserves have meanwhile fallen to $28 billion as
dollar demand driven by a monthly import bill which averaged
917.6 billion naira ($4.6 billion) in the first nine months of
2015 and which continues to rise.
Foreign reserves were $37.3 billion as of June 2014, the
bank said.
($1 = 199.00 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Catherine Evans)