LAGOS Jan 15 Nigeria's central bank will no
longer hold dollar auctions on a daily basis, its director of
financial markets told Reuters on Friday.
The move comes four days after the bank halted dollar sales
to retail currency outlets in a bid to conserve its dwindling
foreign reserves.
Prior to the latest change, commercial bank were required to
pre-fund bids which were submitted to the central bank on a
daily basis for the allocation of dollars.
"We don't sell (dollars) on a daily basis any more. When we
do the auction everybody bids," said the central bank's
financial markets director, Emmanuel Ukeje.
