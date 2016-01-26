(Add quotes, details, background)
By Julia Payne and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank kept its
benchmark interest rate at 11 percent on Tuesday and left the
naira exchange rate fixed despite a dive on the parallel market
and complaints from businesses struggling to get dollars for
imports.
Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the 12 members of
the bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep
the rate unchanged. It also held the cash reserve ratio for
commercial banks at 20 percent.
Emefiele said there had been no changes to the official
naira rate to the dollar which has come under tremendous
pressure due to a drying up of vital oil revenues,
"Investors will likely remain on the sidelines, given the
perceived overvaluation of the FX rate and the still-significant
risk of an eventual devaluation," said Razia Khan, head of
Africa research at Standard Chartered.
Nigeria's three-month dollar/naira non-deliverable currency
forwards fell over 7 percent.
President Muhammadu Buhari raised speculation of a
devaluation when he said in December there would be some
flexibility with the naira rate.
But Emefiele said the committee "reiterated its unyielding
commitment towards achieving a stable exchange rate regime to
ensure more flexibility for sustainable inclusive economic
growth in the medium to long term."
As commercial banks have run out of dollars, firms have been
forced to go to the parallel market where a dollar fetches 305
naira in contrast to the official rate of around 197.
In turn, firms have been firing staff to offset the premium
they pay to get dollars. In the absence of large non-oil
industries, Nigeria needs to import a wide range of goods from
milk, machinery to wheat.
Adding further woes, rising unemployment and inflation
hitting 9.6 percent in December - a three-year-high - has dried
up consumer demand.
When asked whether there would be a devaluation Emefiele
only told reporters: "The only answer I can give is that we are
already working on different scenarios ... under different crude
prices." He did not elaborate.
Investors have seen a devaluation for Africa's largest
economy as long overdue, but Nigeria's central bank has so far
opted to restrict dollar supplies rather than moving its
currency peg, which currently stands at 197 naira to the dollar.
Emefiele also defended controversial forex restrictions on
importers covering hundreds of goods aimed at preserving
dwindling dollar reserves. He said sales for locally produced
food such as fish had risen. "It has been positive," he said.
He painted a much more positive picture of the economy than
many in Nigeria's business community.
"There is wide room for optimism about the medium to long
term macro-economic prospects... especially given the clarity in
the policy direction of the administration, the various
interventions in the real sector, gradual improvements in the
power sector and the reinvigorated fight against corruption."
Alan Cameron, economist at Exotix in London, said Nigeria
would not run out of reserves any time soon.
"But the question is how much of a spread between official
and parallel exchange rates will they tolerate," he said.
