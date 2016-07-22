By Ulf Laessing
| LAGOS, July 22
LAGOS, July 22 Looking at laptop cables stashed
at his shop in Nigeria's biggest IT market, wholesaler Emmanuel
Gabriel wonders how long he can survive the hard currency
shortages that are paralyzing Africa's biggest economy.
The central bank had entrepreneurs like him in mind when
abandoned an overvalued naira peg last month as low oil exports,
the country's lifeline, have hammering the currency and public
finances.
The bank hoped that allowing the currency to lose a third of
its value would attract investment and erase the need for a
black market, where the naira has fallen versus the dollar some
40 percent.
But a month since the float Gabriel and most vendors in the
market still have to buy dollars for a premium to import the
laptops, TV sets and computer software they sell.
They will be looking to central bank governor Godwin
Emefiele for answers on how to address a worsening shortage of
dollars at a news conference on Tuesday.
"We thought it (the float) would affect the price of forex
in Nigeria but instead of coming down it went up," said Gabriel,
sitting in his one-room store in Lagos's Computer Village, home
to hundreds of IT shops.
"When you call the banks they say there are no dollars so we
go to the black market," he said. "Today we sell a product for
4,000 naira, tomorrow for 5,000."
He has been increasing prices by more than 20 percent but is
unable to pass on the full devaluation as customers struggling
with annual inflation jumping to a decade-high of 16.5 percent
in June would stay away. The economy is on brink of recession.
"All shops make losses here. We are just trying to hang on,"
said Ngozi Belolise, another computer vendor who just laid off
half of his staff.
The central bank removed a 197 naira peg a month ago but has
been unable to maintain an initial rate of 280.
Worse looks set to come after the naira accelerated losses
at the end of the week. On Friday, the central bank sold dollars
on the interbank currency market after the rate fell to a record
low of 331 naira per dollar, traders said. The naira firmed to
300 per dollar after the intervention.
"It's terrible, really terribly," said Idowu Alashande who
was looking for laptops and printers. "We are getting them for a
very high rate, like times three or times five of what we used
to buy."
The central bank had hoped the new trading system, where the
rate is based on demand, would inject dollars from commercial
banks, oil majors or foreign investors.
But liquidity on the official trading window remains limited
with the naira moving on some days on a single trade.
The central bank heavily supported the naira in the first 10
days to clear a backlog of hard currency orders but then
struggled to inject more, bankers say.
"They were overwhelmed with requests for hard currency,"
said Belolise. "We need a solution."
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to raise
interest rates next week - some say by as much as 200 basis
points, hoping to attract foreign bonds investors.
"If they want to stop the negative spiral on the currency
they have got to raise interest rates," said Peter Kinsella,
head of emergency markets research at Commerzbank in London.
But naira forwards are warning of more falls to come, with
the naira trading at 343 per dollar in three-month market.
(additinal reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Angus
MacSwan)