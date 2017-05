LAGOS, Sept 20 Nigeria's central bank kept its benchmark interest at 14 percent on Tuesday, and also maintained existing cash reserve ratios for commercial banks at 22.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters last week predicted that the central bank would keep its benchmark interest rate at 14 percent and reiterate its focus on resuscitating growth. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing, Alexis Akwaqyiram, Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Alison Williams)