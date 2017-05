ABUJA Oct 11 About 100 Nigerian youths marched to the central bank's headquarters in the capital Abuja on Tuesday to demand the resignation of central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, a Reuters witness said.

The protesters' accuse the central bank of failing to drag Africa's biggest economy out of recession.

No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)