LAGOS Jan 26 Nigeria's central bank has kept
the benchmark interest rate at 11 percent, its governor Godwin
Emefiele said on Tuesday.
Emefiele said the 12 members of the bank's Monetary Policy
Committee voted unanimously to keep the rate unchanged. The bank
also held the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks at 20
percent.
Sixteen of 18 analysts polled by Reuters in the run-up to
the Monetary Policy Committee meeting had expected the central
bank to hold interest rates steady at 11 percent.
