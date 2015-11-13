LAGOS Nov 13 Nigeria's central bank has ordered
commercial lenders to double provisions on performing loans to 2
percent to build adequate buffers against unexpected losses, the
regulator said in a circular seen by Reuters on Friday.
General provisions on performing loans had been fixed at one
percent before the new regulation, said the circular which came
into effect on Wednesday.
"In recent times, the adverse macro-economic environment has
been a source of concern in the financial sector," the central
bank said.
