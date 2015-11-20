(Adds context, background)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS Nov 20 Nigeria's central bank has given
three commercial banks until June 2016 to recapitalise after
they failed to hit a minimum capital adequacy rate of 10
percent, it said in a report on its website.
The central bank did not name the banks but said they were
from the group of 14 in Africa's biggest economy that have
licenses to operate as regional and national lenders, with
respective capital bases of 10 billion naira ($50 million) and
25 billion naira.
With a number of Nigerian banks having postponed moves to
raise fresh funds, the central bank said it was monitoring the
three lenders' recapitalisation plans, and that 10 others with
international status met the 15 percent minimum capital rate for
that category of bank at the end of June.
The recapitalisation schedule, contained in a report dated
Oct. 30, only came to light on Friday.
Nigerian lenders have been shoring up their balance sheets
in preparation for adopting stricter international requirements
that analysts say could erode capital ratios by between 100 and
400 basis points to near the regulatory minimum of 15 percent.
Meanwhile, poor capital conditions at home due to slowing
economic growth have weakened domestic markets, analysts say.
Last week, the central bank told commercial lenders to
double provisions on performing loans to 2 percent to build
adequate buffers against unexpected losses, as liquidity ratios
fall.
It said lower revenues for government and oil companies due
to plunging crude prices have led to unsecured exposures for
banks that are likely to increase credit risk and loan losses.
Ratings agency Moody's said this week it expected
non-performing loans (NPLs) to rise above 5 percent but remain
below 10 percent over the next two years as the weaker naira
increases the risk of dollar loans and suppresses bank
capital.
NPLs in Nigeria's banking sector rose to 4.65 percent at the
end of June due to a fall in asset quality following a
devaluation of the naira and amid rising inflation, the central
bank said in the report.
Stanbic IBTC last week said it had doubled its
non-performing loan ratio to 8.8 percent. The Nigerian unit of
South Africa's Standard Bank, was also planning to
raise fresh funds.
Pan-African bank Ecobank and Nigeria's Skye Bank
have both suspended plans to raise fresh equity
owing to weak market conditions and slower loan
growth.
Wema Bank, which suspended plans partly because
of the naira weakness, said on Thursday it would resume a share
sale next year and has started a process to raise $100 million
worth of naira bonds after getting approval to switch from a
regional to a national bank.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
