LAGOS, July 15 Nigeria's central bank governor
flew to Britain and the United States this week to try to lure
back investors scared off by the plunge in oil prices and
resulting financial turmoil, a central bank official said on
Friday.
The central bank last month bowed to foreign pressure to
remove the 16-month-old 197-per-dollar peg on the naira it had
brought in to try and control its fall as crude prices
plummetted.
Investors welcomed the move but many said they were still
steering clear until Africa's biggest economy shows signs of
concrete recovery.
Trade has been thin and dollar liquidity tight, leaving the
central bank as the main supplier of hard currency.
Central bank governor Godwin Emefiele and his deputy Sarah
Alade held meetings with investors in Britain and the United
Staes, the central bank official said.
"It was more like a roadshow to get investors back into the
country," and authorities were particularly keen to boost dollar
liquidity, he added.
The naira tumbled to a record low of 295.25 in thin
trades against the dollar on Friday after the central sold
dollars to try and boost liquidity on the interbank market,
traders said.
It was quoted at 365 on the black market on Friday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha)