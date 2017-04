ABUJA Feb 21 A change of leadership at Nigeria's central bank will not affect the direction of monetary policy, and the bank has no immediate plans to devalue the naira , Acting Goveror Sarah Alade said on Friday.

"The bank has the capacity to meet the demands of all foreign exchange users," she said, adding that the regulator would continue to pursue "the principal goal of ensuring monetary and price stability ... measures consistent with sustainable, non-inflationary growth."