LAGOS, March 6 Chevron Corp. said on Tuesday that a raging fire that followed a gas explosion at its Funiwa oil well just off the coast of Nigeria had gone out by itself.

"The site of the Funiwa 1A natural gas well offshore Nigeria ceased burning on Friday, March 2. The well stopped flowing on its own," the statement said.

"CNL has detected no natural gas flowing from the well since the fire ceased burning and is monitoring the area continuously."