LAGOS Jan 27 A Nigerian judge ruled on Monday
that the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over
Chevron's asset sale dispute with Nigerian company
Brittania-U, the local firm's lawyers said outside the court.
Chevron is seeking to sell five onshore oil blocks and has
been in negotiations with several local players.
Brittania-U, run by former Chevron executive Catherine Uju
Ifejika, was the highest bidder at over $1 billion for the
biggest cluster of blocks - OML 52, 53 and 55 - and Chevron had
begun discussions with the company over the sale.
But Chevron decided to look at alternative bids after
Brittania-U did not show sufficient evidence it could muster the
amount promptly, industry sources said.