GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
June 24 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp said on Wednesday it was selling its 40 percent stakes in two Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks.
Chevron Nigeria Limited said in a statement it was offering Oil Mining Leases (OML) 86 and 88 in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria for sale. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Clarke)
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.