UYO, Nigeria Dec 11 Dozens of people were
killed by the collapse of a church in southeastern Nigeria, a
photojournalist who visited the town morgue said on Sunday, a
day after the incident.
"Dead bodies are stacked on top of each other because there
is no space," he said. "I saw dead bodies with limbs missing."
Police said 27 had been killed and 30 injured when the
church in Akwa Ibom state capital Uyo collapsed during a service
on Saturday. State emergency agency NEMA said in a statement
that six people had been killed and 115 injured.
