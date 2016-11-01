ABUJA, Nov 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Jackie
Farris first watched the climate change documentary "An
Inconvenient Truth" on a trip to the United States in 2007, she
couldn't help but wonder: Was global warming creating problems
in Nigeria as well?
The film, about former U.S. Vice President Al Gore's
campaign to educate people about climate change in the United
States, "was a wakeup call", Farris said - and led to her
investigating what was happening in the country where she moved
15 years ago and has since become a naturalised citizen.
The result is "Nowhere to Run", an award-winning film that
looks at the ties between problems such as expanding deserts,
water shortages and sea level rise and threats such as the rise
of Boko Haram.
"This film is Nigeria's 'Inconvenient Truth,'" Farris said.
"It has been an issue for Nigeria that we cannot afford to
ignore."
SHRINKING LAKE CHAD
The film documents the impacts of climate change and
environmental degradation in Africa's most populous nation,
including the dramatic decline of Lake Chad, which supplies
water to millions of people in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and
Cameroon.
The lake has shrunk to just a twentieth of the size it was
in 1963 as a result of climate change and growing demands for
water for agriculture and other uses, according to the U.N.
Environment Programme.
The documentary explores how the shrinking of Lake Chad is
affecting families in the northeast state of Borno, the
birthplace of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
It argues that, frustrated by the disappearance of water and
job opportunities, many young people turned to Boko Haram for
loans or welfare support, and ended up attending religious
classes where they were exposed to extremist beliefs.
"Our most alarming discoveries were desertification, the
encroachment of the desert - estimated at six kilometers a year
now - and the drying up of Lake Chad," said Farris, who was born
in the United States.
She now heads the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Foundation in the
capital city, Abuja, which aims to inspire generations of
Nigerians to a life of service.
After viewing the film, "most people are alarmed", she said.
"They weren't aware that climate change was having this impact
on Nigeria."
For many Nigerians, "if they know about climate change, it's
from an international perspective. They haven't connected it
with their own society," she said.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
Amara Nwankpa, the foundation's coordinator of public policy
initiatives, believes that the documentary's greatest impact has
been to turn an abstract international issue into a pressing
local one.
According to him, a survey conducted after the film's
premiere revealed that 85 percent of attendees said they didn't
know - until seeing the film - that there was anything like
climate change in Nigeria.
"People were making those connections for the first time,"
he said.
The film, which premiered in Nigeria in November 2015 and
has been shown around the country and in some international
settings, will have its full international debut in January when
it will be made available to download online.
It has already won the "best documentary short" award at the
2015 African Film Festival in Dallas, Texas.
The documentary was created with Oronto Douglas, a leading
environmental human rights lawyer, and Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr., named
after his father who was one of Nigeria's most outspoken
environmentalists.
The elder Saro-Wiwa's activism eventually led to his
execution in 1994 by the then military government of Sani
Abacha. His son, who narrated the film, died of a stroke in
London last month.
Nigeria's government contributed funding to the film project
in 2013, after the Yar'Adua Foundation made the case that
climate change was a threat to national security.
"Nowhere to Run" gets its title from a woman interviewed in
the film, who described how flooding had disrupted her community
in Anambra state in southeast Nigeria, forcing families to move
out of their houses and sleep and cook in the streets.
"It was impossible for the community to relocate," said
Patricia Afuberoh, the queen of Ogbakuba community, in the film.
"The community has no other land. Where will they now go?...
There is nowhere to run to," she said.
NEW ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTORS?
Showings of the film in Nigeria have usually been followed
by panel discussions that look at the impacts of climate change
on the local community.
Nnimmo Bassey, executive director of Nigerian
non-governmental group Environmental Rights Action and one of
Time Magazine's 2009 Heroes of the Environment, has also shown
the documentary at primary and secondary schools, among other
places.
"The younger kids all pledge to be protectors of the
environment," he said, "And that, to me, is the most encouraging
outcome."
Farris and environmental activists say the film has helped
forge concern about climate change in a way that years of
environmental campaigning have not.
She remembers speaking to a Nigerian woman who told her,
after watching the documentary, that she had been attending the
World Economic Forum for the past three years and had always
regarded the sessions on climate change as her time to grab some
rest because she didn't think it concerned her country.
"This is the level of intelligent, informed, sophisticated
global people who are not aware," Farris said.
