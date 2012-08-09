* Hillary Clinton in Nigeria for talks on security, oil
* To press Nigeria to address cause of insurgency
* Urging oil law be attractive to foreign majors
By Andrew Quinn
ABUJA, Aug 9 The United States wants to help
Nigeria fight Islamists it sees as a growing regional menace,
but it cannot rely on military might alone, an official
travelling with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said.
Clinton arrived in Africa's most populous nation on Thursday
offering to help President Goodluck Jonathan fight Boko Haram, a
Taliban-like group that wants to establish a strict Islamic
state in the north of the vast country.
Boko Haram has launched bomb and gun attacks on churches
this year that provoked Christians to deadly reprisals against
Muslims. Hundreds of people have died and Washington is
concerned about insecurity spreading.
"Northern Nigeria also borders Chad, it borders Cameroon, it
borders Niger and we are concerned this radicalism could
undermine the security of neighbouring states," the senior U.S.
official said.
Jonathan's critics say he is over-reliant on the military to
defeat Boko Haram, rather than addressing northerners'
grievances, such as poverty and unemployment and Clinton will
lean on him to address the underlying causes of the insurgency.
"A security strategy is not enough," the official said.
Military crackdowns have had mixed results - reducing Boko
Haram's capabilities in some areas but generating anger because
of their heavy handedness.
Washington will offer Nigeria help with things like
forensics, tracking of suspects and "fusing" disparate strands
of police and military intelligence, the U.S. official said.
"We know all too well from our own experiences in both Iraq
and Afghanistan what can happen if soldiers and police are not
operating under appropriate authorities."
"We will encourage them not to use excessive force and to
look at this as a ... law enforcement operation designed to
catch perpetrators and bring them to justice," he added.
Clinton will also address a law on oil production that has
been stuck in parliament for more than five years leaving majors
like Exxon and Chevron uncertain about the
regulatory future in Africa's biggest crude producer.
The official said Clinton would urge a "fair and predictable
environment" for oil companies in the Petroleum Industry Bill.
"If a bill comes out which appears to undermine the interest
of companies, they won't invest," the official said.