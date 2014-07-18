LAGOS, July 18 Exporters have resumed loading of
cocoa shipments in Nigeria's second-largest producing area,
Cross Rivers state, after the state government suspended on
Friday a levy on bean exports, a trade body said.
Cocoa shipments from Cross Rivers, which produces annual
volumes of around 60,000 tonnes in the world's fourth-biggest
producer, had been halted for over a week as exporters protested
the state's failure to adhere to a court ruling last week to
repeal the tax.
About 500 tonnes of cocoa due for export were stuck in
warehouses while shipments were suspended.
The Cross Rivers state government in 2011 introduced a levy
on cocoa exporters who ship the beans through Nigerian seaports
other than the state's Calabar port. Exporters went to court to
stop the levy.
The state aims to generate revenue through its seaport and
compete with more established seaports in the commercial capital
Lagos. Cocoa farmers said they paid around 300 million naira
($1.85 million) last year to the state government in levies.
Godwin Ukwu, spokesman for the Cocoa Association of Nigeria,
said on Friday that the state government had suspended the 5,000
naira ($30.90) per tonne levy on cocoa exports, pending a
meeting with exporters next Tuesday.
"The levy has been suspended for now ... Exporters have
started loading cocoa. Trucks will be leaving between today and
Tuesday," Ukwu said.
Cocoa exports from Cross Rivers are usually destined for
Europe. Taxes on exports including cocoa are usually collected
by the federal government.
A mix of rainfall and sunshine in the two main cocoa areas
of Ondo state and Cross Rivers last month have helped the crop
but there are fears that a lack of sun may allow diseases to
spread, hurting bean quality.
Ukwu said the logjam could affect output this season as it
delays exports. Nigeria typically produces around 250,000 tonnes
every year. Official figures for 2013/2014 cocoa output have not
yet been released.
($1 = 161.90 naira)
