* Handful of remaining active grinders under threat
* High bean prices, low naira cause pain
* Cocoa part of diversification away from oil
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, Dec 7 Nigeria, already hit by low oil
prices, faces a threat to its cocoa sector with industry
officials saying its few remaining grinders could close.
The rise in the cost of raw beans coupled with a sharp
depreciation in the naira currency made it unattractive for them
to tap export demand for butter, grinders say.
The plants face the risk of permanent closures, which would
lay off workers and affect creditors unless the central bank
makes it easier for them to source dollars, analysts say.
Taiwo Ayoade, general manager at Plantation Industries Ltd
in Ondo, Nigeria's largest cocoa-producing state, said his
25,000 tonnes processor had scaled down operations by half and
was considering shutting down in another two to three weeks.
"There are three factories in Akure town but the only one
operating now is ours which is doing 50 percent. If it continues
this way in the next two to three weeks we may have to close
down," Ayoade told Reuters.
He added that two others in Akure including Olam closed down
two months ago as the cost of hold stocks surged with rising
bean prices and the weaker currency. Olam International
was not available to comment.
The Akure grinder is one of around only three now partially
operating in Nigeria processing less than 20,000 tonnes a year,
down from 18 crushing over 200,000 tonnes when the sector was
deregulated nearly three decades ago. Nigeria is still the
world's fourth largest cocoa producer.
Africa's biggest economy is working on agricultural
commodities, including cocoa, to help plug shortfalls from oil
revenues.
DEVALUED CURRENCY
London cocoa futures hit their highest level since March
2011 on Monday, with London March at 2,327 pounds per
tonne. New York March cocoa hit their highest since March
2011 at $3,429 per tonne.
In Nigeria, farmgate price has risen to an all-time high of
between 750,000 to 780,000 naira per tonne, compared with
520,000 naira a year ago, thanks to a weaker naira, said Akin
Olusuyi, managing director of Cocoa Products (Ile-Oluji)
Limited.
Processors are also facing dollar shortages as grinders have
to source hard currency from the black market to pay for beans
while proceeds from exports are received through the official
market, which does not compensate for the weaker naira, Olusuyi
said.
The central bank has focused on curbing access to dollars
for importers of some goods, to conserve foreign reserves, after
a plunge in oil prices forced it to devalue the naira.
The bulk of processed cocoa is exported to Asia and Europe
with only a small portion consumed at home.
Scores of firms have closed down citing currency control,
poor infrastructure, erratic power supply, excessive bureaucracy
and multiple taxation among factors making business
uncompetitive.
Cocoa analyst Robo Adhuse said the high bean price has
pushed working capital needs higher, meaning that grinders can
no longer store beans, hurting growers.
(Additional reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York; Editing
by William Hardy)