LAGOS Nov 4 A four story building collapsed in
Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Monday, killing at least
four construction workers, the Red Cross said, and leaving
around 50 workers trapped inside the rubble, according to
witnesses.
The incident happened on a construction site in a street on
the prestigious Victoria Island, in a lagoon set back from the
Atlantic, home to some of Africa's most expensive real estate.
"We heard a sound from the third floor of the building and
we ran for our dear lives. People are trapped there and there
are some brought out injured and some dead," worker Mohammed
Kazeem told Reuters TV, saying that more than 50 of his
colleagues were inside the building when it went down.
Red Cross official Segun Akande said four bodies had been
pulled from the wreckage so far and seven people had been
rescued, three of whom were critically injured.
Building disasters are common in Nigeria, where a lack of
enforcement of regulation often leads to hastily erected, unsafe
structures.
(Reporting by Seun Sani; Writing by Tim Cocks)