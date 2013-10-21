* Minister a close ally of President Goodluck Jonathan
* Ordered two bullet-proof BMWs for $1.4 million
* Supporters say leak is attempt to smear her
ABUJA, Oct 21 A government minister has angered
Nigerians by buying two bullet-proof limousines for $1.4
million, in a country where 60 percent of people live on less
than $1 a day.
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it ordered
the BMW 760 Li vehicles for 225 million Nigerian naira two
months ago at the request of Aviation Minister Stella Oduah,
saying they were necessary for security.
"It is internationally customary to convey our minister and
... foreign dignitaries in a security vehicle whenever they are
in Nigeria," NCAA Director General Fola Akinkuotu told
journalists over the weekend.
News of the car purchase was revealed in a document leaked
by a whistle-blower to U.S.-based Nigerian diaspora website
Sahara Reporters last week. Oduah's supporters say the story is
an attempt by her enemies to smear her reputation.
But Nigerians, fed up with what they see as politicians'
squandering of public money on flash cars and houses while
education and health budgets are squeezed, expressed outrage.
"When poverty is eroding the lives of the citizenry, it is
outrageous for such an amount of money to be used to purchase
armed vehicles for the minister," an activist group called the
Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justice said,
calling on called on Oduah to resign.
Oduah's spokesman Joe Obi was not immediately available for
comment, but he was quoted in The Punch newspaper on Monday as
saying the vehicles were needed because of "clear and imminent
threats to her personal security."
Around 70 percent of the budget of Africa's top oil producer
is spent on running the government, leaving the remaining 30
percent for investment in badly needed infrastructure.
Almost 100 million Nigerians live on less than $1 a day.
"In another land, this act of recklessly spending public
funds ... would be a political suicide," blogger Tolu Ogunlesi
wrote in The Punch. "But this is Nigeria, where such
irresponsible acts are welcome."
Adding to the controversy is that fact that the cars retail
in the West at a third of the price, around $250,000. Akinkuotu
attributed the price difference to a monopoly position enjoyed
by the importer.
Oduah, a close ally of President Goodluck Jonathan, upset
relatives of plane crash victims this month by calling such
incidents inevitable acts of God. There have
been two deadly plane crashes in the past 15 months, including
one that killed 163 people last year.
($1 = 159.85 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing and additional reporting
by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)