ABUJA May 5 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari on Thursday urged other countries and the United Nations
to speed up the process of repatriating stolen money held
abroad, which he said was becoming "tedious".
Since taking office last May, after winning an election
largely on his vow to crackdown on corruption, Buhari has sought
help from several nations including the United States and
Switzerland to recover money he said was stolen by public
officials.
Despite the oil wealth of Africa's top crude exporter, which
has the continent's biggest economy, 70 percent of Nigerians
live on $1 a day or less while endemic corruption over decades
has enriched a small elite.
"We are looking for more cooperation from the EU, United
States, other countries and international institutions to
recover the nation's stolen assets, particularly proceeds from
the stolen crude oil," said Buhari.
"It is taking very long and Nigerians are becoming
impatient," said the president, adding that the process had
"become tedious".
Buhari made the comments to the executive secretary of the
United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC), who was
visiting the president. He also urged UNODC to help speed up the
recovery of stolen money.
Nigeria is going through its worst economic crisis in
decades and Buhari's critics have said the focus on corruption
has distracted his administration from dealing with the impact
of low oil prices which have cut much needed revenues from crude
sales.
Last week Buhari urged the World Bank to assist in the
repatriation of $320 million stolen by former military leader
Sani Abacha, which is being held by authorities in Switzerland.
The 73-year-old former military ruler has said his
government will recover "mind-boggling" sums of money stolen
from the oil sector and that public coffers were "virtually
empty" when he took over from his predecessor Goodluck Jonathan.
The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which was in
power for 16 years prior to Buhari taking office, has accused
Buhari of mounting a witch-hunt against its members.
