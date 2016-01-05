ABUJA Jan 5 Nigeria's former defence minister
has been charged with money laundering and criminal breach of
trust over 300 million naira ($1.5 million) intended for defence
spending, the financial crimes agency said on Tuesday.
Bello Haliru Mohammed served under former President Goodluck
Jonathan, who lost an election last year to President Muhammadu
Buhari. Buhari says he wants to root out widespread corruption.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said Mohammed
and his son, Bello Abba Mohammed, were charged with diverting
funds meant for the procurement of arms through the office of
the National Security Adviser in March 2015.
The former defence minister and his son pleaded not guilty
at Abuja's high court and the case was adjourned until Thursday
for a bail hearing.
They are accused of colluding with former National Security
Adviser Sambo Dasuki, who also served under Jonathan and was
charged with money laundering and criminal breach of trust last
month, to divert the funds. Dasuki has also pleaded not guilty.
He was arrested on Dec. 1 in relation to an investigation
into a $2 billion arms deal.
Buhari called for Dasuki's arrest in November, accusing him
of stealing funds through phantom arms contracts and hampering
the fight against the Islamist militant group Boko Haram.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Ireland)