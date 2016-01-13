ABUJA Jan 13 Nigeria's federal high court in
Lagos has summoned a former militant leader from the country's
oil-rich Niger Delta region to appear in court on Thursday to
face charges of alleged corruption, it said.
Government Ekpemupolo, known as Tompolo, was a key leader of
rebels there in the early 2000s. After an amnesty was brokered
in 2009, he became a multimillionaire through government
contracts to protect the pipelines he and his men used to hit.
There have been fears that the volatile region could erupt
again after northern Muslim Muhammadu Buhari beat the incumbent
Goodluck Jonathan, a southern Christian, on an anti-corruption
platform in the country's March 2015 presidential election.
Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
had invited Tompolo to answer questions last month but received
no reply, forcing the EFCC to seek a court order. A spokesman
for the former militant could not be reached for comment.
The EFCC is set to arraign Tompolo and the former head of
the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)
on Thursday on a 40-count charge of alleged money laundering,
conspiracy, stealing and diversion of funds.
The EFCC said that four other suspects would also be
arraigned along with the companies Global West Vessel Specialist
Limited, Odimiri Electricals Limited, Boloboere Property and
Estate Limited and Destre Consult Limited.
"The suspects allegedly diverted the sum of 34
billion naira ($170 million) which accrued from the public
private partnership agreement between NIMASA and Global West
Vessel Specialist Limited for personal use," the EFCC said in a
statement.
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND),
the main militant group in the region, kidnapped expatriate oil
workers and attacked oil facilities for years, crippling
Nigeria's key source of income.
Stamping out the industrial-scale oil theft that flourished
after the 2009 amnesty was part of Buhari's campaign promises.
Apart from Tompolo, several other former rebel commanders have
also enriched themselves through oil-related fraud.
Former NIMASA head Patrick Akpobolokemi appeared in court
last year on a fraud charge, was granted bail in December and
was re-arrested the same day after the EFCC found evidence
linking him to a fresh count of fraud.
In one charge, the EFCC alleges that Akpobolokemi paid a
company 11.7 billion naira out of 13 billion naira intended for
the Nigeria Maritime University. Investigators suspect the
company is or was owned by Tompolo.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, additional reporting by Tife
Owolabi in Yenagoa Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)