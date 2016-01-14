ABUJA Jan 14 Nigerian authorities issued an
arrest warrant on Thursday for a former militant leader from the
oil-producing Niger Delta region after he failed to appear in
court to face corruption charges, high court officials said.
Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, was a
leader of rebels in the Delta region in the early 2000s. After a
2009 amnesty, he became a multimillionaire through government
contracts to protect the pipelines he and his men used to hit.
Fears that the volatile region could erupt again rose after
Muhammadu Buhari, a northern Muslim, beat the incumbent Goodluck
Jonathan, a southern Christian, on an anti-corruption platform
in the March 2015 presidential election.
Among Buhari's campaign promises was stamping out the
industrial-scale oil theft that flourished after the amnesty.
Nigeria's financial crimes agency, the Economic and
Financial Crimes Commission, invited Tompolo to answer questions
last month but received no reply, prompting the EFCC to seek a
court order which it said went unheeded.
On Thursday, a federal high court judge issued an arrest
warrant for Tompolo, the EFCC said in a statement.
"Where he fails to appear in obedience to the summons,
another process to compel his attendance is by way of arrest,"
said prosecution lawyer Festus Keyamo. A spokesman for the
former militant could not immediately be reached for comment.
The EFCC has said it will arraign Tompolo and the former
head of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency
(NIMASA) on a 40-count charge encompassing money laundering,
conspiracy, stealing and diversion of funds.
The agency said four other suspects would also be arraigned
along with the companies Global West Vessel Specialist Limited,
Odimiri Electricals Limited, Boloboere Property and Estate
Limited and Destre Consult Limited.
The financial crimes agency has accused the suspects of
diverting 34 billion naira ($170 million) it said was accrued
from the public private partnership agreement between NIMASA and
Global West Vessel Specialist Limited for personal use.
The case has been adjourned until Feb. 8.
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND),
the main militant group in the region, kidnapped expatriate oil
workers and attacked oil facilities for years, crippling
Nigeria's main source of income.
