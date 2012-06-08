* Dana Air crash in Lagos killed all 153 people on board
LAGOS, June 8 The husband of a woman killed in
last Sunday's plane crash in Nigeria is suing the plane's
manufacturer, Boeing, and engine maker United
Technologies, saying her death was caused by a
"dangerous and defective" aircraft.
David Chukwunonso Allison, who lives in Lagos, is also suing
the estate of the American pilot, Peter Waxtan, according to the
lawsuit filed on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.
Allison's wife, Joy, was among the 153 people on board who
died in the crash in Lagos, Nigeria's worst in two decades.
Waxtan was also killed.
The Boeing McDonnell Douglas MD-83, operated by privately
owned domestic airline Dana Air, hit an apartment block as it
was coming in to land in Lagos on Sunday, killing all on board
and probably six people on the ground.
Dana and Nigerian Aviation Minister Stella Oduah have said
the pilot radioed a distress signal to report engine failure
minutes before the airliner crashed.
"There was a mayday call for engine failure at 1442 hours
(1342 GMT). We don't know if it was one or two," Oscar Wilson,
Dana's director of flight operations told a news conference on
Thursday. He said all the planes used by Dana have been tested
to ensure they can fly on just one engine, in accordance with
international norms.
The lawsuit said that "As a direct ... result of defendants'
design, manufacture, sale, shipment, distribution, maintenance,
service, operation, ownership, leasing, and transfer of the
subject aircraft and its component parts in a dangerous and
defective condition ... Joy Chiedozie Allison was killed."
It blamed the pilot for failing to "properly execute landing
of the subject aircraft", which it said was the result of
"negligence and carelessness."
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder Jr. said it was standard
practice for the company not to comment on pending litigation.
The Pratt & Whitney unit of U.S. manufacturer United
Technologies, which made the engines on the aircraft, said in an
e-mailed statement on Friday: "We are deeply saddened by the
lives lost in the recent Dana Airlines incident. Our thoughts
and prayers are with the families and friends of all those
involved in this incident.
"Pratt & Whitney is cooperating fully with investigating
authorities, and we are unable to offer any further comment as
the investigation is ongoing."
A note on the door of the pilot's modest Fort Lauderdale,
Florida, home read: "There is no statement at this time. Please
respect our privacy."
A young man who answered the door and asked not to be named
also declined comment.
Aviation lawyer Gary Robb, based in Kansas City, Missouri,
who is the lead counsel on the lawsuit, said Allison was the
first to file a lawsuit arising from the death of a relative in
the crash.
"He did so because he wants answers, and he believes that
the United States court system is far preferable to fairly and
justly arrive at a resolution," Robb said on Friday. He said the
lawsuit had been filed in Illinois because Boeing is based
there.
Most of the dead on board were Nigerians. A family of six
Americans of Nigerian descent was also killed, as were four
Chinese citizens, two Lebanese, a British woman and a French
woman.
Nigeria's government has set up panels to review the safety
of all airlines in the country and suspended indefinitely Dana
Air's air license.
The case is David Chukwunonso Allison v. The Boeing Company
et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Eastern Division, No. 1:12-cv-04441