* Dana Air crash was worst airline disaster in 20 years
* Still no word on cause of deadly accident
LAGOS, June 6 A plane crash in Nigeria's
commercial capital of Lagos is likely to have killed six people
in the building that the airliner struck, bringing the toll from
Nigeria's worst airline disaster for two decades to 159, the
Lagos state government said on Wednesday.
The privately owned Dana Air flight, a McDonnell Douglas
MD-83, smashed into an apartment block in a densely populated
Lagos suburb on Sunday afternoon, killing all 153 people onboard
and an unknown number of people on the ground.
Workers have since recovered 149 bodies from the rubble, the
state government emergency services told Reuters, but
distinguishing the passengers from any other victims has proved
difficult. Some are bodies burnt beyond recognition, and a
number of dismembered body parts have also been found.
Only two bodies -- those of a woman clutching her child --
have been established to have been casualties on the ground.
Oke Osanyintolu, general manager of the Lagos State
Emergency Management Agency, said authorities had done a survey
of the building and the surrounding houses and found that all
except six of the occupants were accounted for.
"Six people were missing among the occupants of the building
... five were injured and taken to hospital," he said, adding
that this meant the death total might not exceed 159, though the
final figure was not yet confirmed.
Nigeria's government has suspended the air licence of Dana
Air. The operator says there was nothing wrong with the plane
before it crashed.
The cause remains a mystery. On Monday search teams found
the "black box" voice and data recorder, which the Accident
Investigations Bureau says has been sent abroad for decoding.
Nigeria's historically poor air safety record had been
improving, and Sunday's was the first big crash for six years.
Most of the dead on board were Nigerians, although an
American family of six, of Nigerian descent, were killed, as
were four Chinese citizens, two Lebanese and a French woman.
(Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Writing and additional reporting
by Tim Cocks; Editing by Rosalind Russell)