* Airline says not clear if one or two engines failed
* Aviation minister spoke of "dual engine" failure
* Iberia Airlines handling maintenance
LAGOS, June 7 The operator of a commercial
airliner that crashed in Lagos on Sunday said on Thursday the
pilot reported engine failure just before it went down, but it
was not clear if one or two engines had failed.
The Boeing McDonnell Douglas MD-83, operated by
privately owned domestic airline Dana Air, hit an apartment
block, killing all 153 people on board and probably six people
on the ground.
The airline had previously said only that the plane had no
mechanical faults before the accident. Thursday's comments
follow a statement by the aviation minister on Wednesday that
both engines had failed.
"There was a mayday call for engine failure at 1442
hours(1342 GMT). We don't know if it was one or two," Oscar
Wilson, Dana's director of flight operations, told a news
conference. It was Nigeria's worst airline disaster for nearly
two decades.
All the planes used by Dana have been tested to ensure they
can fly on just one engine, in accordance with international
norms, he said.
Iberia Airlines, owned by International Airlines Group
, was in charge of maintenance, he said.
Wilson said inferring from the mayday call that the plane
had crashed because both engines failed was "pure speculation".
"We don't know why it crashed. We cannot say the exact cause
of the accident until the investigations are completed."
The government has set up panels to review the safety of all
airlines in the country and suspended Dana Air's air licence
indefinitely.