ONITSHA, Nigeria, June 1 Up to 70 people were
killed in Nigeria, many of them burnt alive, when a fuel tanker
crashed into a busy bus station in the southeast city of Onitsha
and exploded, Red Cross officials said on Monday.
Dozens of others were injured in the Sunday afternoon
incident, in which 13 nearby vehicles were also incinerated.
"Most people were burned beyond recognition," said Emeka
Kachi, vice-president of the local Red Cross. "We are
transferring the corpses to a teaching hospital for DNA testing
so that their relatives can identify them for a proper burial."
A police spokesman said the tanker was speeding before it
veered out of control. He put the death toll at 23, with seven
injured.
The accident came five days after the end of a strike by
fuel marketers who halted distribution as part of a pay dispute
with the outgoing government, which was replaced on Friday by an
administration led by former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.
While Nigeria is Africa's biggest crude oil producer,
neglected refineries mean it is almost wholly reliant on imports
for the 40 million litres of gasoline it consumes each day.
