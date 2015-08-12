(Updates death toll, adds details, quote)
LAGOS Aug 12 A helicopter carrying 12 people
crashed into a lagoon in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on
Wednesday, killing at least four people, the Nigerian Civil
Aviation Authority (NCAA)said.
The helicopter operated by offshore energy transportation
specialists Bristow Group, flying from an oil rig,
crashed at around 3.30 p.m. (1430 GMT) in the Oworonshoki area
of the city, shortly before it was due to land.
A rescue operation was continuing.
"We were watching the helicopter swaying in the air. And
then it started to go down. As soon as it hit the water, we saw
flames," said Nkoli Moka, who watched the crash from a car on
the city's Third Mainland bridge.
"Four bodies have been recovered. Six people survived and
two people are missing," said Fan Ndubuoke, a spokesman for the
NCAA. The aircraft had been carrying 10 passengers and two crew.
Bristow Helicopters (Nigeria) Limited is part of Bristow
Group, which provides helicopter transport to the
worldwide offshore energy industry.
"Bristow Helicopters (Nigeria) Limited, confirmed today
that one of its helicopters was involved in an accident ... on
approach to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at Lagos,
Nigeria," said the company in a statement.
"The aircraft, a Sikorsky S-76C+, was returning from a
drilling rig offshore," it said.
