By Libby George
LONDON, Feb 5 A pirate attack that killed a
supertanker crewman off the coast of Nigeria this week has
highlighted a growing threat off oil-rich West Africa, as
vessels carrying millions of barrels of crude traverse a region
that has become known as "pirate alley".
The 2 million barrel Kalamos Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC)
was heading to Nigeria's main oil terminal when it was attacked
late on Monday, leaving the ship's Greek deputy captain dead and
three crew members taken hostage.
Security experts say the waters off Nigeria are now the
deadliest on earth, surpassing Somalia on Africa's east coast,
which gained notoriety due to months-long hijackings, high-cost
ransoms, and U.S.-led rescue missions such as the one that
inspired Hollywood movie "Captain Phillips".
"It's referred to as pirate alley - kidnap alley," said Ken
Johnson, regional analyst with Dryad Maritime, referring to the
stretch of West African coast from the Gulf of Guinea off
Nigeria to as far south as Angola's capital Luanda.
Johnson, who provides operations and intelligence advice to
the shipping industry, said there was another deadly attack on a
ship in the region last month when pirates killed a Nigerian
naval seaman aboard the oil support vessel MV Jascon.
Another attack last year on an oil products tanker, the SP
Brussels, killed one crew member, Johnson said.
Neither Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
(BPCL), which chartered the Kalamos tanker that was attacked
this week, nor the manager of the vessel, Greek shipping firm
Aeolos Management, returned calls for comment.
Cyrus Mody, assistant director of the piracy-tracking
International Maritime Bureau said the waters off Nigeria are
now the deadliest in the world "by any length", despite
attention still focused on Somalia and the Gulf of Aden.
"(The Gulf of Guinea) is not perceived as bad as it is,"
Mody said.
Mody said incidents in the region were hugely underreported
due to fear of further attacks, concerns over insurance or a
belief that information on vessels is sensitive or proprietary.
Oil tankers make relatively easy targets for Nigerian-based
pirates who usually want hostages to ransom, but will also sell
stolen fuel.
Security experts say the pirates have emerged from militant
groups in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta, such as the
Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND).
These groups have long targeted oil infrastructure and
foreign companies in the region, arguing the Niger Delta has
been left impoverished despite production of almost 2 million
barrels of oil per day in Nigeria.
The situation is further complicated by the government's ban
on foreign armed guards in its waters - a method that has been
used to deter pirates off Somalia and Yemen.
Security experts said most companies know the risks in the
region well.
"It hasn't stopped or slowed down trading," said Johnson at
Dryad.
The danger is already priced into premiums that insurers
charge for entering the region, said Dominic Enderby, marine
hull practice leader for Marsh, a global insurance broker.
While costs varies widely, the premium is generally "a few
thousand dollars" per voyage - not enough to increase costs
significantly for a tanker that may carry more than $100 million
worth of crude.
"It's not going to change the price of our oil," Enderby
said.
"These attacks are part and parcel of operating in this part
of the world."
