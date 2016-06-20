LAGOS, June 20 Nigeria's central bank has asked commercial lenders to made bids to clear a backlog of hard currency orders, dealers said on Monday, citing a memorandum from the bank after the naira was floated.

Banks were asking clients to make bids for dollars between 210 and 290, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuacha; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alison Williams)