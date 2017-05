LAGOS, March 10 Nigeria's naira exchange rate was steady on both the official and black markets on Friday after President Muhammadu Buhari's return home from extended medical leave in Britain.

The naira was quoted at 310.50 on the official market while black market rate stood at 458. The central bank has been intervening on the official market over the past two weeks to boost liquidity and support the currency. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Dominic Evans)